Herbal drug help check viral infection

New Delhi: At a time, Covid battered India is in the grip of influenza, viral fever and dengue, Ayurveda experts have claimed that immunity boosting herbal drugs like Fifatrol may prove vital in hastening the recovery from the infection as well as strengthening the immunity of the patient.



According to Prof KN Dwivedi of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in ayurveda, there are some herbs and preparations which can prevent the progression of the infections due to seasonal influenza and mosquitos that gradually eliminate the effects. Notably, there is no cure for virus so far.

Dwivedi further pointed out that preparation of Fifatrol is based on time-tested immunity strengthening herbo-mineral preparations like guduchi, daruharidra, apamarga, chirayata, karanja, kutaki, tulsi, godanti (bhasam), mrityunjaya rasa, tribhuvana kriti rasa and sanjivani vati, which has been found to be helpful in fighting infection, flu and cold.

Developed by AIMIL Pharma, the herbal drug is being recommended by ayurveda experts to even dengue and viral flu-infected patients for quite a long time and found it very effective. Earlier during a trial on dengue patients at AIIMS, Bhopal, the drug was found to have increased platelet counts significantly.

Dwivedi further explained that there are four types of dengue — serotypes 1 to 4 at play. "The prevalence of serotype-2 has been growing very fast across the states and this is more severe than other types of dengue fever. In serotype-2 dengue infections, platelets drop rapidly resulting in low immunity that damages the organs," he said, adding that the herbal drug has been found effective in fighting bacteria, viruses and allergens and provides fast relief from nasal congestion, sore throat, body ache and headache.

The WHO has estimated that one in every five people worldwide would get infected with viral fever and vector-borne disease during the peak of the season in a year.