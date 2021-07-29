Hepatitis is a matter of serious concern for all: Om Birla

New Delhi: Calling upon the active participation of public representatives of democratic institutions from Panchayats to Parliament to become awareness agents for the eradication of hepatitis disease, among the masses, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday stressed that hepatitis is a matter of serious concern for all of us and it is our collective duty to eradicate the disease.



Mentioning about works of legislators during the Covid-19 period, Birla said that many lawmakers have contributed tremendously during the pandemic period which resulted in mass awareness among the public. "They have proved that no matter how tough the circumstances may be, with our collective efforts, India has the strength to overcome all challenges. The same level of awareness and efforts are required for hepatitis," the Speaker said while presiding over a seminar on World Hepatitis Day in Parliament House Complex on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Rijiju said that, if required, the government would bring legislation to eliminate hepatitis through mass awareness campaigns.