Heli-hub to be set up at Ggm, says Haryana Dy CM Chautala

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that a heli-hub will be set up in Gurugram, where many aviation facilities will be available like heliport, hangars, repairs, and other related services. This heli-hub will be the first of its kind in the country to have all the above facilities in one place for helicopters.

The Deputy Chief Minister gave this information after presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the Civil Aviation Department, HSIIDC, Town and Country Planning, and other departments at his office here today.

Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Civil Aviation Department and Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Gurugram Sudhir Rajpal, Managing Director of HSIIDC Vikas Gupta, OSD to Deputy Chief Minister, Kamlesh Bhadoo, and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of the Civil Aviation Department, said that the place where the heli-hub will be built in Gurugram will be near to the metro facility along with easy connectivity to industrial areas like Noida, Bhiwadi, etc. He has directed the officers to prepare a detailed project report of the above-proposed heli-hub and expedite work for taking land and starting other facilities.

It is to be known that due to the efforts of Chautala, many important projects have been started by the Civil Aviation Department in the state and already ongoing projects are being expedited.