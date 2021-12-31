Heavy showers pound Chennai, 3 dead in rain related incidents

Chennai: Heavy to very heavy rains pounded Chennai and the suburbs on Thursday, inundating roads and subways and three persons were killed in rain-related incidents here. Three persons (two women and a boy) died of electrocution here, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, KKSSR Ramachandran said. It was a repeat of scenes witnessed here last month as motorists struggled to manoeuvre their vehicles on flooded roads and subways while showers led to traffic congestion in the city and suburbs. The intense spell may turn out to be one of the heaviest witnessed in recent years, while police said three subways were closed and in view of inundation and traffic moved at a snail's pace in at least 14 arterial city thoroughfares.

Greater Chennai Corporation said that over 145 pumps were used to de-clog inundated locations. Metrorail authorities said services were extended by an hour from 11 PM onwards in view of rains so as to help passengers reach their destinations safely. Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.

According to India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar here. It was 14.65 CM and 10 CM at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.