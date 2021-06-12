Heavy rains likely on Jun 13-14, Mumbai agencies on high alert

Mumbai: A high alert was issued for Mumbai for June 13 and 14 by the metropolis' civic body after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "very heavy rain".

All civic control rooms as well as those operated by other agencies have been issued the "high alert" directive, including power utility firms like BEST and Adani, while the Coast Guard, the Navy and NDRF have been told to remain on standby to render help if required, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

A BMC statement said the flood rescue squads from the fire brigade had been deployed in six control rooms, while the storm water drain department had checked and verified the working at all six pumping stations as well as that of the pump sets installed in several flood-prone parts of the city.

"People are advised to not visit beaches, seafronts etc. Temporary shelters in BMC schools located in 24 civic wards have been kept ready. The officials of various agencies have been asked to report to the disaster control room for better coordination,"an official said.

The civic statement also said a NDRF team has been stationed at the Kranti Nagar bank of Mithi river, with 'L' Ward officials being told to monitor the situation in the area continuously and make arrangements to shift people if the water level rises.

Moreover, after two days of continuous showers, the residents of Mumbai got some respite on Friday morning as rains took a break in the city and its suburbs, civic officials said.

The transport services in the city, including the suburban trains and buses, are running as per their normal schedule, they said.

The south-west monsoon had arrived in the city with a bang on Wednesday as heavy rains caused flooding on roads and rail tracks, disrupting suburban train services. The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai had also caused water-logging in various parts of the city on that day.

In the last 24-hours, the eastern suburbs of Mumbai received 51.76 mm rainfall, followed by 43.42 mm in the island city and 34.33 mm in its western suburbs, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Another official said that after two days of continuous rain, showers have stopped in the city and suburbs since around 9 am and the citizens also got to see sunlight.

On Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai, predicting "heavy to very heavy rain" at isolated places till Sunday.

The civic administration was on its toes as a high tide of 4.34 metres was expected at around 12.54 pm on Friday. But as the rain has stopped, they have heaved a sigh of relief.

At least 12 people, including eight children, were killed and seven others injured after two floors of a three-storey residential building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani in suburban Mumbai around 11.15 pm on Wednesday, when Mumbai experienced heavy rains throughout the day. Besides, one person died in a separate incident of house crash on Thursday evening at Dahisar, a western suburb of Mumbai, civic officials said.