Heavy rains lash Kerala, orange alert in 10 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Monday with the IMD issuing an orange alert for 10 districts after a low pressure area had formed over the North East Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.



The districts of Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have been issued Orange alert.

The Kundala, Kallarkutti, Malankara and Ponmudi dam shutters have been opened resulting in water rise in Periyar, Muthirapuzha and Muvattupuzha rivers.

"There was one death reported from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The death occured after the person came in contact with a live electric wire which got snapped due to heavy rain and wind," a State Disaster Management Authority official told news agency.

"We have also received information about one death from Kasaragod on Monday morning, but yet to receive the details officially," the official added. A weather bulletin said that a low pressure area has formed over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighborhood on Sunday morning and is likely to move west-northwest during the next 2-3 days. The Idukki reservoir is at 80 per cent of its storage capacity as on Monday morning, district officials said.

Hosdurg in Kasaragod received 9 cm of rainfall, as per the latest bulletin on the IMD website, while Vythiri in Wayanad district received 9.4 cm, Munnar and Peerumedu in Idukki received over 7 cm of rain, while Nedumangadu in Thiruvananthapuram also received 7 cms of rain.

At least eight houses have been destroyed in yesterday's rain in Kasaragod district. The state has received an average of 7 cm of rainfall in the last24 hours.

TheIMD had issued a red alert for Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Sunday.

Meanwhile, a majority of rivers in Karnataka are in spate due to torrential rains for the past few days inundating many villages, submerging houses, vehicles and destroying standing crops. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), all the dams are full to the brim due to the heavy downpour resulting in their floodgates being opened.

"Opening the floodgates has led to flooding in the regions in the downstream. We have sounded an alert in many areas but still some villages will face the problem," said a KSNDMC official. According to the sources in the water resource department, Cauvery, Hemavathi, Kapila and Harangi rivers were flowing above the danger level.

The sources also said the floodgates of the dams on these four rivers have been opened.

"We have released 40,000 cusec water from the KRS today. We have alerted people in the downstream," an official in the Water Resource Department said.

Similarly, rivers in north Karnataka and interior Karnataka are also wreaking havoc.

The important dams there Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Almatti and Narayanapura are full to the brim.