Heatwave scorches Rajasthan
Jaipur: There was no let-up in heatwave conditions in parts of Rajasthan where Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, a Meteorological department spokesperson said.
Churu recorded 45.2 degrees followed by 45 degrees Celsius each in Sangaria and Sri Ganganagar, 44.9 degrees C in Karauli, 44.5 degrees C in Pilani, 44.4 degrees C in Alwar, 44.3 degrees C in Bikaner, 43.6 degrees C in Vanasthali, 43.3 degrees C in Bundi, 43.1 degrees C in Kota, 43 degrees C in Chittorgarh and Bhilwara, 42.7 degrees C in Barmer.
The mercury was recorded between 41.2 degrees Celsius and 42.2 degrees Celsius at all other major places in the desert state.
The night temperature was recorded in the range of 27.7 degrees Celsius to 33.6 degrees Celsius at most places of the state on Thursday night.
