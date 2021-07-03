Heatwave abates, IMD forecasts drop in temp over North India

New Delhi: The oppressive heatwave that swept through the north Indian plains and hills has abated and no such conditions are likely during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.



Mercury is likely to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius over the next five days, it added.

The IMD had issued a heatwave alert for July 1-2.

As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of Northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana yesterday (Friday), it said.

On Friday, fairly widespread rainfall occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of West Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance bringing respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Maximum temperatures over the plains of Northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius today and no significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heatwave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days, the IMD said.

It said the abatement of the heatwave is due to south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea.

However, due to an increase in humidity in association with these winds, the discomfort will continue during the next five days, the IMD said.

Over the last two days, many places including Delhi breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

Meanwhile, hot weather conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Bathinda recording a high of 42 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Bathinda in Punjab was the highest in the two states.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Faridkot recorded their maximum temperatures at 35.4, 35.2, 37.8 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively, according to a report of the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 38, 40.6 and 36.6 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Gurugram and Bhiwani recorded their maximum temperatures at 40.5, 38.9, 40.3 and 38.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its maximum temperature at 36.4 degrees Celsius.