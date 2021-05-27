Heart warming story of 102-yr-old's Covid fight

Shimla: In the days when hospitals are the most cursed places for deaths, particularly ever since the outbreak of the second wave, there are few heart-warming stories of survival and happy home coming from the Covid-wards.



Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College –a premier health institution in Himachal Pradesh, may have seen dozens of bodies being rolled-out of the Covid ward during past some months, but a 102-year-old woman from a remote tribal village in Kinnaur has a different story to inspire many pandemic-hit families and their elders at home.

Dharmdasi of Bhaba Nagar (Nichar)–a drive of almost eight-hours, was brought to IGMC Hospital on May 14 in a precarious condition with complaints of high grade fever, chest Congestion, severe headache and cough –most of the clear symptoms of Covid-19.

"There was no attendant with this patient. She was completely at the mercy of the hospital staff in the Covid care ward to take care of their health parameters and at the same time feed her. Her age was the most critical factor in the Covid and obviously worrying too when many younger to her age could not fight back the disease," admits IGMC's senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj.

During the past 12 days, she was like a 'grandma' to everyone amongst the doctors, paramedics and nurses.

"Today, a fully cured Dharmdasi was discharged from the hospital as her family members also arrived to pay their gratitude to each one of the frontline warriors and ward sisters," Dr Raj revealed as she was rolled out of the ward on a wheelchair instead of a stretcher.

From taking care of medicines, diet and food, Dharmdasi got full attendance even to comb her hair and hygiene.

She was discharged from IGMC Covid ward on Thursday after her test report tested negative and she recovered fully from the outbreak.

In all there are 203 Covid patients, a majority of these critically ill treated at fully oxygenated beds with complete ventilator facility.

"The hospital has not closed down its services for non-Covid patients, 460 of these getting cured in the indoor wards," he said.

CM hits at Sputnik, Covaxin procurement Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said state government was considering to procure Sputnik and Covaxin vaccine to cope up with the short supply of Covid shield.

Thakur said the government may place orders for Sputnik and Covaxin along with Covishield but none of the two vaccines are currently available in the country.

"We will talk with both firms to supply the two additional vaccines, however an order has not been placed so far," Thakur said.

He also informed that Sputnik wants to manufacture the vaccine in the state which has been assured by the government at Industrial town shop Baddi.

He said that new cases are declining in the state, however the death of Covid patients continues, though it was little better on Wednesday. "We are keen to extend the relaxation in the Covid curfew in the next cabinet meeting likely to be held on May 31 but only keeping in mind the prevailing situation of the pandemic," said Thakur.