Health Ministry to set up 50-bed hospitals at Baltal, Chandanwari

New Delhi: To make this year's Amarnath Yatra a grand success, the Union Health Ministry is setting up two 50-bedded hospitals as indoor facilities at Baltal and Chandanwari in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of DRDO.



Under the direction of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and as per the directives of the Supreme Court, the health ministry is taking various initiatives to streamline Amarnathji Yatra for the devotees. Yatra commenced on Thursday and will conclude on August 11.

"State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation, including services of specialist doctors, as well as general duty medical officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir government, particularly by those states from where a large number of pilgrims arrive," the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

For attending medical emergencies, health professionals, including doctors and paramedics, would be deployed in batches. The first batch commenced from June 25-July 13, while the second batch will start from July 11-July 28 and the third batch will start from July 26-August 11, it said.

The medical professionals are being deployed from central government hospitals and Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). "The government of J&K through the Director Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had requested for 155 medical personnel (87 doctors, 68 paramedics) from Central Government Hospitals and CGHS," it said.