Health, Ayush Ministries to work in synergy for better healthcare system

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening the process of integration of Ayush system in public health, the ministries of Health and Ayush have on Thursday decided to put in place a well-defined mechanism to achieve the intended integration of modern medicine and traditional health systems of the country.



At a high-powered meeting of ministers, secretaries and other senior officials of both the ministries, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Ayush Minister Sarbanand Sonowal stressed their commitment to streamline and operationalise a comprehensive approach of integration in the field of healthcare delivery system in the country as expected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the occasion, Mandaviya said, "A monthly joint review mechanism is being implemented to take the process of synergised action forward and accomplish a 360-degree integration of both ministries at all functional and conceptual levels."

While underlining the importance of the initiative, Sonowal said that both ministries will work 'hand-in-hand' in a way that the health-seeking masses of the country benefit the most, as envisaged by the PM.

The integration between the ministries of Ayush and Health is all set to achieve a new level and depth of dynamism in the days to come, an official said, adding that health ministers of states would also be involved in the process.