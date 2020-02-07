Health activist asks WHO to act on Coronavirus issue

New Delhi: Raising his concern over the spread of coronavirus, chairman of Public Health and Holistic Development Foundation Ajay Kumar has written letters to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom stating that WHO should become serious on this issue and take urgent actions in the interest of the whole world.



Kumar, in his letter to UN Secretary General and WHO DG, said that the time has come when the world must think if someone develops such a virus for biological warfare, what will happen to the living beings. The health activist cautioned that its effect can be more deadly than nuclear war.

Kumar has appealed Tedros to take all possible measures in advance to deal with such disasters. Emphasizing that it has been seen that though much concern is expressed about nuclear or chemical warfare, he opined that the world seems less bothered about biological warfare. Kumar also demanded to take proper action after immediate discussion on this issue.

It is worth noting that Kumar has been active since last one decade to get health the status of a Fundamental Right and more than 60 MPs have appreciated his campaign and have also written letters in support of his campaign. It's the result of his tireless efforts that the government of India has given Fundamental Right status to mental health.