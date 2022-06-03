'Headcount of castes in Bihar gets Cabinet nod'
Patna: Headcount of castes in Bihar, which the Nitish Kumar government has taken up following the Centre's inability to conduct a caste-based census, received the state cabinet's nod on Thursday.
Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said a budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore has been made for the exercise.
"The survey shall be completed by February 23 next year. Work will start no sooner than the notification is issued by the general administration department," he said.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank employee from Raj shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'Centre will soon arrest Sisodia in 'fake' case to hinder Delhi's...2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Vistara2 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies2 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Centre proposes appellate panels for social media takedowns2 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT