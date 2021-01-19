He will continue to be associated with us: Joint forum on Chaduni's suspension

New Delhi: Putting rest to the controversy regarding the suspension of farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the joint forum of farmer leaders, on Monday said that he will continue to be associated with them.



Farmer leader Darshan Pal while addressing the media said that farmer leader from Haryana clarified that the meeting by political party was his personal decision and that he would not attend any such meeting in the future.

"Mr Chaduni, clarifying his stand to the Committee, stated in writing that yesterday's meeting was organised by him in his personal capacity. SKM is not associated with this activity in any way. Realising this, he assured the Committee that in future, while the ongoing farmers' agitation is underway, he will not attend any political party meetings. He also assured that he is, and will continue to be associated with SKM," Pal told the media persons.

The committee further said that it welcomed his statement and decided to end the controversy here.

"The juncture at which this current unprecedented farmers' movement is, unity and discipline are of highest priority. This movement was brought to this stage by farmer organisations and alliances with the active participation of farmers and others, and it is they who will take it to its end-objectives. Any organisation and party is free to extend its support; however, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the movement will not have any direct engagement with any political party," Darshan Pal further stated.

The rumours regarding Chaduni's suspension started on Sunday when his photos having a meeting with Punjab's political party emerged. The farmer committee has since the beginning said that it would not let any political party hog the protest.