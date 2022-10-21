He talks 'rubbish': Nitish on PK's claim that he may ditch Mahagathbandhan

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday refused to comment on the claim made by the political strategist Prashant Kishor that

the former was still in touch with the BJP and said he keeps talking rubbish.

The political strategist had on Thursday claimed that Kumar is in touch with the BJP and he might once again tie up with the party if the situation demands.

"What should I say on this. He (Prashant) keeps talking rubbish. He makes such statements just for his publicity. Everybody knows that he is working for which party," Kumar remarked in reply to questions from journalists who sought his views on Kishor's claims that the CM is still in touch with the saffron party. Kishor had also said on Wednesday that Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through JD (U) MP and Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, Harivansh.

"After having snapped ties with the BJP, Nitish Kumar should have asked Harivansh to step down. If he insisted on occupying the post, he could have been expelled from the JD(U). But Nitish is having this arrangement to keep options open for the future," Prashant Kishor on Wednesday had alleged at a public meeting in West Champaran district, where he has been for three weeks as part of a state-wide 'padayatra.'