HDFC Bank sales manager killed in road accident in Vikaspuri

new delhi: A sales manager of HDFC Bank died in a road accident in Vikaspuri area. Police said that on Saturday's night, a PCR call regarding an accident near Keshopur Mandi flyover, near Bhupender Nagar Delhi was received.



Investigating officer Mangal Ram along with staff reached the spot and found a Honda City and Verna a damaged condition.

"During the enquiry, it was revealed that the speeding Honda City hit the Verna in which the Honda City driver sustained injuries and admitted to DDU hospital by the public," police said. He was declared brought

dead.

The identity of the deceased was revealed as Ankur Chanana, a native of Rohini. The occupants of Verna were identified as Raghav Arora, Kunal Lamba and Karan Arora. "Body of the deceased was shifted to a mortuary of DDU Hospital for post-mortem," police said.

A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, the police said.