HCs can order re-probe under CrPC in criminal cases, says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said the high courts can order further probe or re-investigation in a criminal case to secure the ends of justice even after the chargesheet has been filed and the trial court has failed to order such a probe.

A bench of justices Dinesh Maheswari and Aniruddha Bose was dealing with the legal question as to whether a high court, in exercise of its inherent powers under section 482 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), was justified in directing a magistrate to order further investigation when the trial court did not adopt such process after filing of the charge sheet in a criminal case.

"Even when the basic power to direct further investigation in a case where a charge-sheet has been filed is with the Magistrate, and is to be exercised subject to the limitations of Section 173(8) CrPC, in an appropriate case, where the High Court feels that the investigation is not in the proper direction and to do complete justice where the facts of the case so demand, the inherent powers under Section 482 CrPC could be exercised to direct further investigation or even reinvestigation," the verdict said.

Penning the 44-page verdict, Justice Meheswari said the CrPC provision, empowering the magistrate to order further probe or re-investigation, "do not limit or affect the powers of the High Court to pass an order for further investigation or reinvestigation, if the High Court is satisfied that such a course is necessary to secure the ends of justice."

The apex court, however, said the power to order further probe or reinvestigation is to be exercised "sparingly, with circumspection, and in exceptional cases".

The verdict culled out principles on further probe in criminal cases and said, "The scheme of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 is to ensure a fair trial and that would commence only after a fair and just investigation. The ultimate aim of every investigation and inquiry, whether by the police or by the Magistrate, is to ensure that the actual perpetrators of the crime are correctly booked and the innocents are not arraigned to stand trial."