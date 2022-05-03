HC tough on Shimla forest fires, issues show cause notice to CS, DC

shimla: In a suo-moto action, Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday got tough on state government over raging forest fires—one of these glaring case of negligence resulted fires reaching Balika Ashram, a destitute centre located at Tutikandi, near new ISBT, Shimla.



About 88 inmates, including infants in the age group of 0-6 yrs had to be shifted to another child care home at US Club in emergency to save their lives. A Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia has issued notices to Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and Principal Secretary (Forest), Deputy Commissioner Shimla and Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board. The Court observed that the fire reaching Balika Ashram had endangered the lives of inmates and other staff as the flames were spreading fast and uncontrollably.

The High Court took cognizance of the media reports about the fire and treated it as PIL. The raging fire not only burnt the prime forests in the city causing immense loss to the green cover but also endangered the lives and properties of the natives of the town living in the sub-urban villages near Shimla ,especially Tutikandi.

The fire reached Balika Ashram, Tutikandi, Shimla where an art workshop was being conducted under the skill development programme.

At about 1 pm, the screams were heard about the spreading of fire from the backside of Balika Ashram building and playground. Quick action was taken by the people present, the fire brigade was called and authorities including SDM were informed.

The girls from the aAshram showed bravery and climbed on the water tanks to save the ashram. The fire-brigade was stuck at Tutikandi bus stand due to a narrow road.

Fifteen infants aged about 0 to 6 years were sent to US Club Ashram and about 73 other children were taken to Baldeyan Ashram. The Court has appointed Shrawan Dogra, Senior Advocate, as Amicus Curiae to render assistance in this case.