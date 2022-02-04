HC stays operation of Haryana law on 75 pc jobs to state domicile

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court today stayed the operation of the Haryana government's law regarding 75 per cent reservation for the state domicile in the private sector. The High Court also admitted the matter for hearing.



The law titled "Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020" mandating 75 per cent reservation for those with Haryana state domicile was challenged before the High Court in a bunch of petitions by the Integrated Association of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises of India and other industrial associations.

The government earlier notified the "Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020", which provided 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offered a monthly salary of less than Rs 30,000 from January 15, 2022.

The law covered private companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms in the State, as per a notification issued by the State government.

The petitions had submitted that the impugned Act was against the provisions of the Constitution and also against the basic principle of meritocracy that acted as the foundation for businesses to grow and remain competitive.

The Opposition parties today castigated the government terming the law passed by it as a Jumla.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry today said that the government's claims of providing jobs to youths from the state was a

Jumla and the state government has not been able to defend it well in the court.

State Congress President Kumari Selja said that the government did not defend the case properly. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, however, maintained that the government will fight for employment to local youths in the courts. Speaking to media persons at Gharaunda, Khattar said that the government will fight for its youths in the High Court as well as in the Supreme Court if the need arises.

"We will continue to fight for employment opportunities of Haryanvi youth #75%reservation," said Dushyant Chautala in a tweet.