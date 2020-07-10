HC stays demolition of Telangana secretariat building till July 13

Hyderabad: Three days after the state government began demolishing secretariat buildings here to construct a new one at the same site, the Telangana High Court on Friday issued an iterim stay on knocking them down till Monday.



A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a petition filed by Prof P L Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar

The petitioners alleged that demolishing the 10 block secretariat complex of approximately 10 lakh square feet was being done without following the due procedure of law.

The Government act is against the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016, the Provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act,1897 and provisions of the Environment Protection Act,1986, among other laws,the petitioners alleged. The court ordered the state government to file its counter with all necessary details that were pointed out by the petitioner.

The K Chandrashekhar Rao-led Government began razing the secretariat building complex on July 7, days after the High Court dismissed a bunch of PILs challenging the state's decision to construct a new complex by demolishing the existing one.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed regret over the damage caused toplaces of worship at the secretariat premises here during the demolition of old buildings and assured that new temple and mosque would be built on a spacious area.

Rao said he came to know that the religious places suffered some damage after debris fell on them when multi- storied buildings abutting them were being brought down.

"I feel sorry about the incident. It should not have happened. The government's intention is to build a new complex by demolishing the old buildings without causing any damage to the temple or the mosque," an official release quoted him as saying.