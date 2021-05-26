HC slams Gujarat govt over non-compliance of orders on fire safety

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the state government and municipal corporations for non-compliance with its past orders related to fire safety in hospitals, schools and other buildings, and said it was serious about fixing responsibility of officers on the issue.



A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Bhargav D Karia said it appears that the authorities have either not complied or partially complied with its earlier directions as many buildings, including hospitals, are still running without valid fire safety no-objection certificates (NOCs). The court was hearing a PIL moved by advocate Amit Panchal on a spate of fire incidents in hospitals in Gujarat in the recent past. These included COVID-19 hospitals where several patients lost their lives. One such tragedy took place early this month at a hospital in Bharuch in south Gujarat where 16 COVID-19 patients and two nurses were killed in a devastating blaze.

Observing that there are still many buildings without any BU (building use) permissions and fire safety NOCs, the court said, "We are very much serious about fixing the responsibility of the officers. This has been going on for years. When specific directions were given to corporations, nagarpalikas (municipalities),

everybody to see to it all the provisions are strictly complied with, then why no action is being taken?"