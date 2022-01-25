HC rejects Majithia's bail plea

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him. After hearing the final arguments in the case, Justice Lisa Gill dismissed the bail plea moved by Majithia.



Earlier, the court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Majithia and had told him to join investigations.

The order comes a day before the start of filing nomination papers for the Punjab assembly polls.

The senior SAD leader now has the options of moving Supreme Court or surrender before the police.

Majithia had moved the High Court after a Mohali Court dismissed his anticipatory bail petition.