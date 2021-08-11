HC refuses to entertain petition

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to interfere with the non-selection of Arjuna Awardee para shuttler Raj Kumar for the mixed doubles badminton event in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

I don't want to dishearten him but I can't help him. You are participating in singles (event). Don't get into this unnecessarily, observed Justice Rekha Palli.

You are an Arjuna Awardee. The nation will appreciate what you do, said the judge.

Realising that the court was not inclined to entertain the petition, Kumar, who was represented by advocate Sunny Singla, withdrew the petition.

Senior advocate Nalin Kohli, appearing for the Badminton Association of India, submitted that neither his client nor the Paralympics Committee of India had a role to play in the selection process as the selection of a player depended on his/her performance in the qualifying events.

Since Kumar did not qualify for entry on the basis of these events, his name was sent as a bipartite entry which was rejected by the international authorities, Kohli said.

90 players have to come. 90 is the sealing. In case it is not filled, if slot is there.. bipartite system kicks in.. Bipartite system is a discretionary process. PCI, BAI have no role to play, he explained.

In his petition, Kumar sought a direction to the authorities to include his name in the list of selected candidates.

He contended that grave injustice was caused to him on account of the Paralympic Committee of India's selection panel selecting the pair ranked 31 -- Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli -- for the mixed doubles badminton event.