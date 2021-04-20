HC questions Guj govt's claim on adequate beds for Covid patients

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday questioned the state government's claim that there were enough beds for COVID-19 patients and sought to know why infected persons were still unable to get admitted, if beds were vacant.



In its submission on Tuesday, the state government informed the court that of 79,944 beds at COVID-19 hospitals and other care facilities in the state, 55,783 were occupied, while the rest were vacant.

Government pleader Manisha Shah made the submission during an online hearing on a PIL filed suo moto by the division bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bhargav Karia on coronavirus situation two weeks ago.

"Complaints are coming, maybe you are also receiving that patients are not being admitted because there is no vacancy in hospitals. Beds are not available. The figures shared by you suggest that even designated hospitals have vacant beds," the bench told the state. "(If that is true) then why are people running around, finding sources and recommendations for getting hospitals beds and treatment?" the bench asked the state.

The court also raised concerns about people's claims that 108 ambulances are now taking considerable time to pick up patients who are in a critical condition.

Moreover, the court also sought to know why critical patients were not taken in by government hospitals, if they came in private vehicles instead of '108' ambulances.

In the government's defence, Shah said that although beds were available at other facilities, some at a distance from patients' homes, people want to get admitted to specific hospitals, which results in full occupancy in those hospitals.

The government pleader also assured the court that the government has ensured adequate supply of medical oxygen and there was no scarcity of the life-saving gas at present.