HC orders status-quo, rules as invalid OPS' expulsion, EPS' elevation
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo as on June 23, on the pleas against the crucial July 11 General Council meet of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, ruling as invalid a set of resolutions including expulsion of O Panneerselvam (OPS) from the party and the elevation of his rival K Palaniswami as the party's interim general secretary.
The court directed the respective groups headed by rival Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, also known as EPS to maintain status-quo as on June 23, when another GC meet was held here.
Justice G Jayachandran, who gave the direction while disposing of two applications arising out of the main civil suits from OPS and general council member P Vairamuthu, also held there shall be no executive council meeting or general council meeting without the joint consent of OPS and EPS.
There shall be no impediment for the duo to convene the GC meeting jointly to decide the affairs of the party, including making amendments to the party constitution to restore single leadership. If a proper representation from not less than one fifth members of the total strength of the GC is received, the two shall not refuse to convene the meeting.
The meeting, on such requisition, shall be convened within 30 days from the date of receipt of the requisition and shall be held after giving a 15 days notice in writing. In case, the duo is of the opinion that for any reason further direction is required for conducting GC meeting or need the assistance of a Commissioner for conducting the same, it is open for them to approach Court and seek necessary relief.
The judge issued directions, after holding the July 11 GC meeting as invalid and the resolutions adopted therein also as not valid. The resolutions included abolition of the co-ordinator and joint co-ordinator posts, expulsion of OPS from the post of treasurer and from the primary membership of the party, appointment of Tamil Magan Hussain as permanent presidium chairman and EPS' appointment as interim general secretary. This order rendered all these decisions invalid.
