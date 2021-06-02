HC notice to Tejpal on Goa govt's appeal

Panaji: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday observed that the sessions court's judgement acquitting journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rape case was like a "manual for rape victims" as it goes into how a victim should respond in such cases. Justice S C Gupte issued a notice to Tejpal and posted for June 24 the appeal filed by the Goa government against the sessions court's order acquitting him in the case.

The HC also directed the registry department to call for all papers and other documents related to the case from the sessions court. "The judgement goes into how she (victim) responded. There are some observations on this. It is like a manual for rape victims," Justice Gupte said.

The HC said the judgement also does not include the prosecution's case. It (judgement) directly goes into the gist of the case and then the victim's evidence and statements of witnesses, Justice Gupte said.

"There is a prima facie case to consider the leave (permission) to appeal (against the acquittal). Issue notice to the respondent (Tejpal) returnable on June 24," the high court said.

The HC bench made the remarks when Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, read out portions from the sessions court's 527-page judgement which, while referring to the victim's behaviour, said the narrative was of "extreme implausibility".