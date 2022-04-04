HC: Jail officials' refusal to hand over Wodehouse book to Navlakha 'comical'

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday was amused after it was informed that the Taloja prison authorities in Maharashtra refused to hand over a book written by noted English author and humourist P G Wodehouse to human rights activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, citing 'security risk'.



A division bench of Justices S B Shukre and G A Sanap termed the refusal on ground of security threat as "comical".

The court was hearing a petition filed by Navlakha seeking that he be shifted from custody in the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai to judicial custody in the form of house arrest owing to his advanced age and the host of ailments that he suffers from.

On Monday, Navlakha's advocate Yug Chaudhry lamented the poor condition in the Taloja prison where Navlakha is lodged and said even basic requirements are not being provided with to his client.

"He (Navlakha) was refused a chair to sit on despite suffering from excruciating pain. In the past, his spectacles were stolen and the jail refused to accept the fresh pair of spectacles sent to him by his family.

"Books are being refused. A book by P G Wodehouse, that is considered a humour book, was sent by his family and the jail authorities refused to hand it to him saying it was a 'security risk' twice," Chaudhry said.

The HC then sought to know if the jail's order refusing Wodehouse's book was available. Chaudhry pointed out to the court the order.

The bench then asked NIA's advocate Sandesh Patil if this was true.

"Is this true? Wodehouse is considered as a security threat? This is really comical. Wodehouse was a source of inspiration for Marathi writer and humourist P L Deshpande," Justice Shukre said.

"This shows the attitude of the jail authorities. It is the job of the NIA, as prosecuting agency, to ensure that the arrested person's life is made comfortable in jail. At least basic needs should be met," Justice Shukre said.

Justice Sanap noted that the jail authorities might be strictly following the jail manual.

The court also expressed anger over absence of Maharashtra government lawyers for the hearing.

"The petition makes specific allegations against the jail authorities and the poor condition of jail. These conditions show complete neglect and justifies his (Navlakha) demand for house arrest but still the state government is not bothered," the court said.

The bench noted that the affidavit filed by the state government has not dealt with the specific allegations made by Navlakha regarding the poor condition of the quarantine ward in the Taloja jail.