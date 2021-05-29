HC grants time to Vadra for reply to I-T notices under black money law

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday granted three more weeks to businessman Robert Vadra to respond to the notices issued to him by the Income Tax (I-T) Department under the black money law.

The high court said the I-T Department can continue with the assessment proceedings, but no final order shall be passed by it.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh issued notice to the I-T Department and asked it to file within four weeks its response to Vadra's petition challenging notices issued to him on December 4, 2018 and December 18, 2019 under Section 10 (1) of the Black Money Act, 2015. The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 10. Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, sought to declare as illegal and unconstitutional the 2018 and 2019 notices as well as a show cause notice issued to him on May 7 this year as well as May 17 and May 22 letters being violative of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

Section 10 (1) of the Black Money Act, 2015 provides that the assessment officer, on receipt of information from income tax authority or any other authority, may serve a notice on any person requiring him on a specified date to produce such accounts or documents for the purposes of this Act.