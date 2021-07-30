HC grants temporary bail to Surendra Gadling

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday granted temporary bail to lawyer Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to enable him perform certain rituals for his mother who died last year.

Gadling, lodged at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, can be out on bail from August 13 to 21, said a division bench of Justices S SShinde and N J Jamadar.

Earlier this year, he had moved the HC through his lawyers R Sathyanarayan and senior counsel Indira Jaising against a lower court's denial of emergency bail to him to attend his mother's funeral when she died of COVID-19 in August 2020.

His lawyers told the HC last week that as most of his family members were either hospitalized or under home isolation then, the last rites and condolence meeting

for his mother were yet to be performed.

The family has decided to perform these rites on her first death anniversary on August 15, advocate Jaising told the court, seeking temporary bail for him.