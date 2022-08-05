HC grants Ramdev time to draft clarification over use of Coronil
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday granted time to Ramdev to come up with an appropriate and acceptable clarification on the use of Coronil to settle the ongoing case filed by several doctors' associations accusing him of spreading misinformation and making unsubstantiated claims of the Patanjali product being a cure for COVID-19.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that he was not comfortable with the present draft clarification given by the yoga guru, remarking that it seemed more like a pat on the back and a justification.
Suggesting Ramdev not to mince words and say that Coronil is not a cure for COVID-19 , the judge said that the words have to express the thought and not conceal it .
In draft clarification presented to the court, Ramdev said that Coronil, apart from being an immunity booster, was a supplementary measure for management of COVID-19.
I am still thinking if it's possible to come up with a fair and square. I am not comfortable with the draft. The whole drift seems to be wrong. The whole drift seems to be to justify, said Justice Bhambhani.
The way it is drafted, if there is bonafide thought, it is concealed, he added.
The court said that the matter has acquired the element of urgency on account of the increased number of COVID-19 cases and that any confusion with regards to the use of coronil deserves to be addressed and listed the case for consideration on August 17.
Several doctors' associations moved high court last year, alleging that Ramdev was misleading and misrepresenting the public at large that allopathy was responsible for deaths of several people infected by COVID-19 while claiming that Coronil was a cure.
