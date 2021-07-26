HC grants interim protection from arrest to 2 ex-cops

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to two former Kerala police officers in a case registered by the CBI for various offences, including criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and fabrication of evidence, in connection with arrest and detention of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage matter.

Justice Ashok Menon gave the relief to the two officers after CBI sought adjournment till next week in the joint anticipatory bail plea moved by S Vijayan and Thampi S DurgaDutt, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Central government counsel Suvin R Menon, who appeared for the CBI, also confirmed the order and said that the court also directed that if the two former police officers are arrested, they be released on bail on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount.

The interim order will be in effect till the next date of hearing on August 2, he said.

The two were part of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which arrested the scientist and two Maldivian nationals -- MariyamRasheeda and Fouziyya Hassan -- in the ISRO espionage case in 1994.

The two women, represented by advocate Prasad Gandhi, and Narayanan had opposed the plea alleging that it contained false contentions.

The CBI in its case has arrayed 18 accused which includes then Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers also.

Earlier on July 7, CBI had opposed the plea of thetwo former Kerala police officers, saying they falselyimplicated Narayanan in a "concocted case" which led to delayin development of India's cryogenic technology.agencies