HC grants interim bail to SAD leader Majithia in NDPS case

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court granted interim bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday in connection with a NDPS case against him.



The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader's counsel, Damanbir Singh Sobti, said Majithia will join the investigation at 11 am on Wednesday. He also said the court has granted interim bail to Majithia in the matter. "After seeing all the records, the high court gave directions that this is a case where he can join the investigation and when he joins the investigation, he will not be arrested," Sobti told reporters. The court has fixed January 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter, he said.

Replying to a question, Sobti said certain "additional facts" were brought to the court's notice, claiming that former Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had promoted Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Balraj Singh's son Princepreet Singh from the rank of sub-inspector to that of inspector by using special powers.

Balraj Singh is the head of the special investigation team that is probing the case against Majithia.