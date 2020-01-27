HC extends interim stay on proceedings against Karti
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday extended till February 12 the interim stay granted by it on the proceedings against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife in connection with a case of alleged income tax evasion, pending before a special court here.
Justice M Sundar passed the order on a petition by Karti, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, and his wife Srinidhi seeking to stall proceedings against them in the special court constituted to hear cases related to MPs and MLAs after hearing arguments by senior counsel K T S Tulsi.
Tulsi, who appeared for the petitioners, argued that reassessment (of income) was time barred under Section 153 (A) of the Income Tax Act. The court had on Tuesday last granted interim stay till Monday (January 27) on the matter releated to alleged non- disclosure of Rs 6.38 crore income by Karti & Rs 1.35 crore by his wife in 2015.
