HC exempts physical appearance of TMC MP's wife in court for time being

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA: The Delhi High Court on Monday exempted for the time being the physical appearance of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee before a trial court in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in Bengal. The trial court in Delhi had directed her to appear before it personally on October 12.



The Delhi High Court said Rujira Banerjee does not need to personally appear before the Patiala House Court in response to summons against her. The Delhi High Court's direction came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) lawyers sought time for arguments in the matter. The next hearing is on October 29.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Rujira Banerjee, prayed that her client be allowed to appear through her lawyer before the trial court.

On September 17, Abhishek and Rujira approached the Delhi High Court requesting to stay the order of the ED continuously asking them to make their "personal appearance" before their officials in New Delhi.

They apprehended that although the ED investigation is based on the case registered by the CBI with respect to offences allegedly having taken place in Bengal, the Central agency has registered the subject as an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) case in New Delhi and has been summoning them along with others there, making their personal appearance mandatory.