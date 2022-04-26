HC dismisses Navlakha's plea seeking house arrest

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, seeking that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in the Taloja Jail as it lacked basic facilities.



A bench of Justices S B Shukre and G A Sanap dismissed the plea and said that if Navlakha had any grievances pertaining to the lack of medical aid and basic facilities at Taloja jail the grounds he had cited while seeking house arrest he should inform the special NIA court of the same.

The high court also directed the superintendent of the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai, where Navlakha is lodged as an undertrial in the case, to provide him with medical kits and requisite

medical aid.