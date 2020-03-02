HC dismisses bail plea of clearing house agent in graft case involving DRI official
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a clearing house agent, who along with a senior DRI official was arrested by the CBI in connection with a Rs 3-crore bribery case, saying he was the "mastermind" of the crime.
Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar denied the relief to clearing house agent Anup Joshi saying the allegations against him are "grave and serious in nature" and he is not entitled to parity with his co-accused.
Joshi, Chander Shekhar, the then Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Additional Director General (ADG), and businessman Rajesh Dhanda were arrested on January 1 by the CBI in connection with the case. Shekhar and Dhanda have already been granted bail by a trial court and Joshi had submitted that he was also entitled for the relief on the ground of parity with the co-accused.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rupee plunges 52 paise2 March 2020 5:19 PM GMT
India's manufacturing activity eases marginally in Feb: PMI2 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
LTRO: RBI receives Rs 1.71L cr2 March 2020 5:18 PM GMT
6.35 cr ITRs e-filed till mid-Feb this fiscal2 March 2020 5:17 PM GMT
Around Rs 10.52 lakh cr of corporate debt at risk of2 March 2020 5:16 PM GMT