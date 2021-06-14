HC denies to stay trial court order against IMA chief

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday refused to stay an order of a trial court directing IMA president J AJayalal not to use the organisation's platform to propagate any religion and cautioning him that loose comments cannot be expected from a person chairing the responsible post.



Justice Asha Menon said the court will not pass any ex-parte order as nobody appeared on behalf of the person

on whose complaint the trial court had passed the order on June 4.

The high court issued notice on the appeal filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief challenging the trial court's order and listed the matter for further hearing on June 16.

It said the high court will have to look into the order passed by the trial

court and cannot take a superficial view.

The trial court had passed the order on a plea filed against Jayalal for allegedly starting a defamatory campaign against the Hindu religion by way of promoting Christianity, in the garb of proving superiority of Allopathic medicines over Ayurveda in treatment of COVID-19 patients .

Complainant RohitJha had alleged before the trial court that Jayalal was misusing his position and misleading the nation and its citizens in order to convert Hindus to Christianity.

The trial court had said no injunction is required based on the assurance given by Jayalal that he will not indulge in such kind of activity and had noted that the plea seemed to be an offshoot of a verbal duel with respect to Allopathy vs Ayurveda. Challenging the trial court's, advocate Tanmaya Mehta, representing Jayalal, claimed that the IMA chief never gave such an assurance to the trial court since he has not done anything wrong.