HC allows breath analyser test through tube process on air traffic controllers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed breath analyser test through the tube process for air traffic controllers (ATCs) that was earlier suspended in view of the COVID-19

pandemic.

The high court modified its March 23 interim order suspending breath analyser test (BAT) through the tube process for ATCs, saying the DGCA will be bound by the June 16 recommendations of the medical board.

Justice Navin Chawla allowed the application of DGCA seeking modification of the earlier order and to implement the medical report of Directorate General of Medical Services (DGMS).

As per the DGMS medical board's recommendation, one machine would be used per person and not again for the next 12

hours.

The court said the interest of ATCs and passengers has to be balanced and noted that BAT is being presently conducted on pilots also in a restricted manner and the medical report has been given by those who are experts in their fields.

With the respondent (DGCA) taking all precautionary measures and restricted testing, this court finds no reason to continue with the March 23 order. The interim order shall stand modified to the extent that respondent no. 2 (DGCA) will be bound by the recommendations of the medical board till further orders, the high court

said.