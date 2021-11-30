Have not mandated Covid vaccination at this stage: Centre tells Apex Court

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has not mandated for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered mandatorily at this stage and all data relating to clinical trial approved by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), and vaccination data that is required to be and can be released as per law is already available in the public domain.



The affidavit filed by Centre in the top court said that at this juncture, the entire concentration of the Central and the State Governments should be and is on vaccination drive and encouraging people to get vaccinated. It is, therefore, not desirable at this juncture to invest time finding out motives behind a few elements attempting to act against the interest of the nation at the cost of violating the right of crores of citizens to be protected from pandemic , the government said.

It said that the decision regarding approval of COVID-19 vaccines has been taken by expert committees consisting of domain experts based on and after verifying data/information supplied by the manufacturers and after considering its efficacy and safety.

The minutes of meetings and committee deliberations to the extent permissible are already in the public domain. Decisions regarding approval of COVID-19 vaccines have been taken by expert committees consisting of domain experts based on and after verifying data/information supplied by the manufacturers and after considering its efficacy and safety", the government said.

It added that post-vaccination adverse data is already in the public domain and the concerned authorities are continuously monitoring and examining this data and The Central Government has not mandated for COVID-19 vaccines to be administered mandatorily at this stage .

The government said that all data relating to clinical trials, approval by DCGI and vaccination data that is required to be and can be released as per law is already available in the public domain .

The Centre in its affidavit filed in a plea by Jacob Puliyel said that this petition is filed purportedly as a Public Interest Litigation and if entertained, would harm the public interest.

Therefore, it is submitted that approval to Covaxin and Covishield vaccines has been granted for restricted emergency use after following the procedure prescribed under Rules of 2019 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and after detailed deliberations among eminent scientific experts, taking all precautions necessary, considering the COVID-19 pandemic , the government said.

It said that any misgivings and misconceived doubts and motivated propaganda against vaccination can only result in a potential threat of setting vaccine hesitancy again, which will not be in the public interest.