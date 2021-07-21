Have all your call records, don't risk transfer to Kashmir: Suvendu warns cop

Kolkata: Bengal's Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, during a party meeting in Purba Midnapore, publicly advised the district police chief to refrain from doing something that would prompt his transfer to Kashmir's Anantnag or Baramulla.



Adhikari, who is facing multiple police probes, including one related to alleged tarpaulin theft, asserted at a meeting held in Tamluk on Monday that it would be wrong to assume that the BJP was weak as it has the Central government by its side.

Citing the example of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who was grilled by the CBI for his alleged involvement in chit fund cases,

Adhikari said it would be best if police officers perform their functions with integrity and to carry out their duties without prejudice.

The senior BJP leader, in his message to the district Superintendent of Police Amarnath K, said: "Do not file fake cases. I have evidence to prove that they are fake. I will file a Public Interest Litigation seeking a CBI probe into such allegations.

"Please do not do anything that would prompt your transfer to Kashmir's Anantnag or Baramulla."

The Nandigram MLA who narrowly defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in elections held recently, also said he has "details of all calls made to you by nephew (TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee), and added that if you have the state government to support you, we have the Central government by our side."

He hailed the NHRC report on Bengal's post-poll violence, which had stated that the situation in Bengal is a manifestation of "law of the ruler" and not "rule of law".

Amarnath K said a case had been initiated against Adhikari for flouting the Disaster Management Act as there were more than 50 people in the meeting. Another case has begun for violating Section (V) of the

Official Secrets Act as he said he had details of phone call records between the police and some members of Abhishek Banerjee's office. A case has also been initiated for inciting people and stopping government officials from discharging their duties, including threatening them.

Kunal Ghosh, the state secretary of Trinamool Congress, demanded an inquiry into the matter as Adhikari's statement had amounted to the tapping of phone calls. He demanded that the BJP MLA should be arrested immediately to bring the conspiracy to light.