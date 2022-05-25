Hate speech: P C George arrested after Kerala court cancels his bail

Thiruvananthapuram /Kochi: Hours after a Magisterial court in Kerala cancelled the bail granted to senior politician P C George in a case accusing him of making a hate speech against Muslims in the State on April 29, he was arrested by the police on Wednesday evening.

A team of police officers from Thiruvananthapuram formally arrested and took him into custody from the Ernakulam AR camp, a senior officer said.

He was shifted to the Ernakulam AR camp from the Palarivattom police station where he was summoned for questioning in connection with another hate speech case against him.

Subsequently, he was taken to the State capital from the AR camp in a police convoy and is expected to arrive there late in the night.

George, before entering the police vehicle bound for the State capital, told reporters that he would speak to them later after the court proceedings in relation to his arrest were over.

Earlier in the day, the Magisterial court in Thiruvananthapuram allowed the plea moved by the police to cancel the relief granted to George on May 1.

Police, in its plea, had contended that the veteran politician violated the bail conditions and, therefore, the bail was liable to be cancelled.

The court allowed the plea of the police, George's lawyer -- advocate Ajith Kumar -- confirmed.

The lawyer also said the senior politician has been asked by police to appear before the Palarivattom police station in Ernakulam district of the State in connection with another case of hate speech.

Subsequently, when he arrived at the police station, workers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) protested there seeking his arrest, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

The PDP workers were removed from there and soon thereafter, a large number of BJP workers and State president of the party K Surendran, and its candidate in the Thrikkakara by-election A N Radhakrishnan, arrived at the police station.

Surendran said the action taken against Geoge indicates the alleged double standards of the LDF government as it did not take such steps against others who had in the recent past made communally charged remarks in public.