Hate speech case: Kalicharan Maharaj sent in judicial custody

Pune: A court here on Thursday remanded religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, arrested for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during an event in the city, in judicial custody.

He was produced in the court after his one-day police custody got over. Judicial Magistrate (First Class) M A Shaikh remanded him in judicial custody.

The police did not press for more custody. A bail application was also filed, and it would be heard on Friday, said his lawyer Amol Dange. Pune Police had arrested Kalicharan alias Abhijit Sarag from Raipur.

A case has been registered against Kalicharan Maharaj, right-wing leader Milind Ekbote, Captain (retired) Digendra Kumar and others at Khadak police station here.agencies