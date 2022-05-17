Hate speech accused granted interim bail by SC
New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday granted three months of interim bail to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi on medical grounds in connection with the Haridwar Dharma Sansad case involving alleged inflammatory speeches made against Muslims.
A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath directed Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizvi, to give an undertaking that he would not indulge in hate speech and not give any statement on electronic or digital, or social media.
Tyagi had approached the top court after the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed his bail plea in March this year.
The case against him and others had been lodged on the complaint of Nadeem Ali, a resident of Jwalapur Haridwar at Haridwar Kotwali on January 2, 2022.
He had alleged in his complaint that Dharma Sansad or religious Parliament was organised in Haridwar by Hindu sages from December 17 to 19 last year and in the garb of this event, the participants were instigated to wage a war against Muslims.
Objectionable words were used against the holy Quran and Prophet Mohammad, Ali had said in his complaint, adding these provocative statements had later gone viral.
These videos were circulated by Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi, Yati Narsinghanand, and others, he had alleged.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Secure 'shivling' area but don't stop Namaz, says SC17 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
WPI inflation in April jumps to record 15.08%; food, fuel prices bite17 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
India to allow wheat export shipments awaiting customs nod17 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT