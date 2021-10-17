Haryana's 'Super-100' programme helps 26 students of govt schools bag IIT seats

Chandigarh: As a result of the special programme 'Super-100' initiated by the Haryana Government in 2018 to provide admission to the meritorious students of the State Government Schools in major higher educational institutions of the country, this year 26 students of Haryana have successfully bagged IIT seats by clearing JEE Advanced exam.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will felicitate such meritorious students at the State Level Function which is scheduled to be held on October 22, 2021 in Panchkula.

A spokesperson of the Education Department said that in the session 2019-21, training has been completed by 119 students in Rewari and Panchkula centres for the non-medical stream.

During the JEE (Main) examination, 54 students have qualified for the advanced test, out of which the result of JEE Advanced has been released by IIT Kharagpur today, in which 26 students of the State have confirmed their seats.

In this programme 10 students from SC category have secured their place in IIT and Sushil Kumar from Ambala has an All India rank of 192 in SC category. In OBC category, 8 students have qualified. At the same time, 8 students of general category have also achieved this position.

The spokesperson said that in view of the success of the programme, the Chief Minister had directed to increase the number of centres of Super-100 programme to four last year, so that maximum students of the State could draw the benefit.

Apart from this, for the empowerment of Super-100 programme by the Education Department, Buniyaad programme has also been started with the aim of involving talented students from class IX onwards, in which students are prepared for NTSE, KVPY and other scholarships.

But under Super-100 programme, it will serve as a strong foundation in the preparation of JEE and NEET exams. For this, 22 centres have been set up at the district level. For the admission of these students in IITs, arrangements have also been made by the department to provide mentors who will provide all possible assistance to the students for admission to new and remote institutes, counselling fees and on reaching support.

The spokesperson further said that in the year 2018, Super 100 programme was started for the meritorious students of Government schools to prepare for the entrance examination of JEE and NEET, in which a test was conducted for the students who passed 10th class with more than 80 percent marks from government schools and Special coaching facilities were made available in Rewari and Panchkula to prepare for JEE and NEET exams through a special screening process. In this, the cost of lodging, food, stationery, transport, mock tests etc. is being borne by the Government. Coaching is being provided by Vikalp Foundation in Rewari and ACE and Allen Tutorials in Panchkula.

The spokesperson added that in view of the recent success of Super 100 by the department, proper arrangements have been made for NDA competition and also for preparation of SSB, which will now be available for both boys and girls of Government schools.