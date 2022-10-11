Haryana's efforts to mitigate air pollution get accolades from Centre

chandigarh: The concrete steps taken by Manohar Lal led government to mitigate air pollution levels caused by stubble burning in Haryana have once again gained praise from the Environment Ministry.



Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav while chairing the meeting on crop residue management and air pollution control in the Delhi-NCR region on Tuesday said that dedicated efforts of the state government to decrease the stubble burning graph have certainly yielded positive results. Yadav held a virtual meeting with the Environment Ministers of NCR States, GNCTD and Punjab to review the activities being undertaken and planned by the States to manage the issue of air pollution in NCR. The meeting was organised to ensure coordinated action and cooperation of all stakeholders to combat air pollution that affects Delhi NCR region in this season. The meeting was attended by Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana who is also in charge of the State Environment portfolio.

The issue of stubble burning is a prime concern for all stakeholders. Action taken and planned on the incidents of paddy residue burning were also highlighted by the states in the meeting. An

update was provided regarding availability and allocation of CRM machinery by the state governments.

Expansion of area under bio-decomposers as an important strategy towards in-situ stubble management was also discussed in the meeting.

The states informed about the progress in the ex-situ crop residue management and activities undertaken to promote alternate usage of paddy straw as an economic resource.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister assured Yadav that to ensure stubble management in the state, various schemes are being implemented effectively at the ground level.

The Chief Minister said that the deadline given to the brick kilns regarding the use of clean fuel in the Haryana NCR region should be extended till March 31, 2023.

Khattar further ensured Yadav that the state government will also give more impetus to the efforts already being taken to control air pollution.