'Haryana's Cooperative Sugar Mills to be conferred National Level Award'

Chandigarh: Effective steps taken by the State Government ensuring growth of Cooperative Sugar Mills have proved beneficial as Haryana's Cooperative Sugar Mill, Karnal has been selected for first prize for excellent development in the field of sugarcane processing. Besides this, the Cooperative Sugar Mill, Kaithal has been selected for second prize for its technical efficiency at the national level for the season 2019-2020.



This was shared by the Haryana Cooperation Minister Dr. Banwari Lal here on Thursday. He said that these mills will be conferred with both the awards at the National Level Award Distribution Ceremony to be held in Vadodara (Gujarat), organised by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills, New Delhi on March 27 and March 28, 2021.

Expressing satisfaction over the consistent improvement in the efficiency of Cooperative Sugar Mills, Dr. Banwari Lal said that out of the 11 Cooperative Sugar Mills of Haryana, the Cooperative Sugar Mill of Karnal has been selected at the national level for the development of sugarcane and the Cooperative Sugar Mill of Kaithal has been selected for its technical efficiency. He informed that these two Cooperative Sugar Mills have bagged these awards due to the reforms introduced in the Cooperative Sugar Mills and various steps taken by the present State Government led by CM Manohar Lal. He also informed that Kaithal's Sugar Mill has the distinction of bagging this award thrice in the last four years (for crushing season 2016-17, 2018-19 and 2019-20).

Dr. Banwari Lal informed that during the current crushing season 2020-21, 24.56 lakh quintals of sugar has been produced with an average sugar recovery of 9.48 per cent of the total crushing of 263.05 lakh quintals of sugarcane till March 2, 2021 as compared to the previous crushing season 2019-20 during which 223.34 lakh quintal of sugarcane was crushed and 21.38 lakh quintal of sugar was produced.

He informed that by March 2, 2021, 263.20 lakh quintal of sugarcane has been purchased by all Cooperative Sugar Mills at a cost of Rs 920.80 crore, of which Rs 474.44 crore has been paid to the sugarcane farmers.