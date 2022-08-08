Haryana's contribution bigger to country's economy: Khattar

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended the 7th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog held under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the Haryana government, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making every possible effort to realize the vision of Atamnirbhar Bharat and the State will usher in a new era of sustainable economic growth and equitable social and regional development.

In the meeting, the NITI Aayog assured full cooperation to the state government in achieving the target of India becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. With this, the Aayog has also assured states of reducing imports and boosting exports of the country.

The Chief Minister said that despite being a small state, Haryana has made a significant contribution to the country's economy. The per capita income of Haryana is Rs. 2,74,635, which is the highest among the major states of India. Haryana is also included in the leading states of the country on the parameters of economic development, said Khattar.

The Chief Minister informed that since 2015-16 to 2020-21, the state's growth rate has been continuously recorded at more than 6 percent. Haryana's manufacturing growth rate is 10 per cent, which is highest in the country.

The Chief Minister said that the offices of 400 fortune companies of the world are set up in Gurugram. Haryana is also the largest software exporting state in the country, while in terms of providing logistics facilities to industries, Haryana is placed at the second position in the country and first in North India. "More than half the area of the State comes under NCR. To promote the business and industrial sector in this NCR region, we are developing it as Logistic Hub," the CM said.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana is included in the top achievers category in the recently released State Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking. For its remarkable work in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Haryana has been ranked third in the country, while in the NITI Aayog's Innovation Index, Haryana has been ranked among the top 3 states of the country, asserted the Chief Minister.

While referring to the agenda points of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that Haryana is an agrarian state.