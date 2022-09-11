Haryana youths cracking competitive exams due to quality education under visionary leadership of CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Despite Haryana being a geographically small state, the ever-increasing number of students qualifying UPSC, JEE, and NEET in Haryana shows that the youth in the state have a great tendency to fulfill dreams through quality education. All this has been possible only due to the vision and policies of the state government under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



The super-100 programme is being run by the state government so that the children of economically weaker and needy families should also get equal right to education and they can become successful in their lives. This has been a unique effort made by the state government to make career of meritorious students in the state. Under this initiative, free coaching is being provided for IIT and NEET.

The Super-100 programme launched by the Chief Minister is not only helping the bright students to achieve their dreams but has also emerged a new ray of hope among the other deserving students so that they also can fulfill their dreams.

The Super-100 programme was launched in the year 2018, under which centres were set up in Rewari and Panchkula. The underprivileged meritorious students of government schools are given free coaching in these centres to get admission in institutes like IITs.

Government school students who score more than 80 per cent in class 10 are given special coaching for JEE and NEET exams after qualifying a written entrance test and a special screening process. The hostel, food and stationery expenses of the students are borne by the state government.