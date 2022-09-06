Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday reacted to the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) case between Punjab and Haryana, saying that the Supreme Court has already given the final verdict in favour of Haryana. Therefore, Haryana should file a contempt in case for disobeying the orders of the Supreme Court. Haryana will not leave even a single drop of water from its rightful share.



He said that there is no point in the meeting now as the Supreme Court has already given its final verdict on giving water to Haryana.