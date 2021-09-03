'Haryana will make significant contribution to fulfil PM's dream'

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that Haryana will make a significant contribution towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream, to make India TB-free by the year 2025.



He said that if any Tuberculosis (TB) patient comes to any private doctor in Haryana or to any clinic, then his information will have to be given to the Health Department of Haryana Government / Office of the concerned Civil Surgeon. He further said that strict action will be taken against private hospitals and laboratories for not giving information regarding TB patients.

Vij gave this information during a meeting held through video conference under the Chairmanship of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here today. ACF campaign and DBT campaign were also launched by the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister on this occasion. The Health Minister said that although it is a notified disease, but still there are some doctors, clinics and laboratories which are giving treatment regarding this disease without informing the concerned civil surgeons and the government which has resulted in difference in figures and thereby its treatment is affected. He said that all such private doctors, clinics will have to provide information to the government regarding TB patients so that no problem arises in future.

The Health Minister said that the State has dealt with Covid very bravely although COVID infection affected the State due to its proximity with Delhi. But the State's Health Department officials fought it bravely and were successful as well.